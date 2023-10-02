Summary Google introduced client-side encryption to its Gmail mobile apps, providing users with more peace of mind when sending emails on the go.

Admins can configure client-side encryption settings under Security in Gmail to add an extra level of protection to data transfer.

Client-side encryption had previously only been available on desktop and is still exclusive to certain Workspace accounts, but Google has been working to expand its availability and enhance its features.

Encryption is essential to protect the exchange of sensitive information, especially when that exchange is taking place via email. If you work while on the go, you already know the importance of keeping business matters private. However, it can be difficult to do so when you’re relying on resources like a public internet connection. Now, Google is introducing client-side encryption to Gmail for mobile devices, which may give you more peace of mind when sending emails.

Google announced last week on its Workspace blog that client-side encryption — which gives users access to their encryption keys — is now available for the mobile version of Gmail. When client-side encryption is in use, data is encrypted before it is transferred between accounts on a server. Google already encrypts data at rest within Workspace, but this feature adds an extra level of protection. Admins who want to begin using client-side encryption can do so by configuring their settings under Security in Gmail. To use the feature while sending emails on Android or iOS, you can simply press on the lock icon and opt in for additional encryption.

Client-side encryption initially debuted in Gmail at the end of 2022 for those using email via desktop. At the time, it was only available to Workspace users who had an Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, or Education Standard account. Certain features were also unable to be used when leveraging client-side encryption, such as multi-send mode, signatures, and Smart Compose. Since then, Google has worked to make the feature more robust. Earlier this year, the company made it possible to see contacts who are unable to exchange encrypted emails. Gmail also now warns you when you receive suspicious attachments that cannot be opened due to security issues. However, client-side encryption has remained relatively exclusive, only being deployable under Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, and Education Standard Workspace accounts. The mobile rollout of client-side encryption is also being limited to these types of Workspace accounts.

If you find it tedious to securely access your Gmail inbox while on the go, this change will make it less of a headache — client-side encryption is now native to the mobile app, which means no need for an external portal. One less step could translate into saved time and a slight boost in productivity.

Even if you already have a strategy in place to maintain email privacy, Google’s changes can bolster your efforts. The introduction of more encryption measures could also help drive the company’s narrative, framing it as one that sees internet security as a worthwhile investment — a good public image to have in a time when security breaches and data mining are becoming all too common.