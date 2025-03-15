Summary The Gmail app is getting an updated attachment menu with a Camera option on Android and iOS.

This updated attachment sheet is more compact than the previous implementation, with options including Photos, Camera, Files, and Drive.

The new menu is already live on the Gmail app for iPhones, while the Android app is yet to be updated with the changes.

The Gmail smartphone app, for better or for worse, has seen multiple changes over the past couple of years. Recently, we saw the Android version getting an upgrade of the overflow menus with descriptive icons. Google is now back with another change for the Gmail mobile apps, bringing a new option to the attachment menu.

Writing on the Workspace Blog, Google said the updated attachment sheet on Gmail's compose page — accessed via the paperclip icon — will be available on Android and iOS versions imminently. While the most prominent change here is the new Camera option in the attachment sheet, the update also reorganizes some existing options.

Close

Current vs upcoming (via Google)

In place of options like Attach, Insert from Drive, and Insert photo in the Gmail app's current attachment sheet, the revised version contains Photos, Camera, Files, and Drive, in that order. This also has the benefit of being more compact as the functions are explained in a single word rather than multiple words (Insert from Drive, Insert photo etc).

Only available to iPhone users at the moment

The Gmail app's brand-new attachment sheet is already live on iOS

Google says the rollout has already finished for iPhones, while Android users may have to wait a few days to see the updated menu in action. The Gmail support page for adding attachments has also been updated to reflect these newly announced changes, so it should be a matter of time before the revised menu is widely available to Android smartphone owners.

In the same weekly announcement blog post, Google said it is bringing an "improved version" of the Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking Experimental model to the Gemini app. Meanwhile, the company is also upgrading Gemini Deep Research with the same 2.0 Flash Thinking Experimental model.

Lastly, Google is adding new accessibility tags for PDFs exported from Google Docs. Accessibility tagging helps people who use screen readers to better understand the document/PDF's content structure. Starting now, PDFs exported from Docs will also support tags for tables, equations, and checkboxes, making this a crucial inclusion from an accessibility standpoint.