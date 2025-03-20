Summary Google is moving the account switcher in the Gmail app to its original position, allowing for easier inbox switching.

The Gemini button will now sit on the left of the account switcher.

This small change will bring the account switcher's position in line with other Google apps.

Google has been relentlessly integrating Gemini into its apps and services, whether you want it or not. As part of this push, the company added a Gemini sparkle button in the Gmail app for Android, shrinking the search bar and positioning it where the account switcher normally sits, on the top right. This was an annoying change, especially since it tripped years of muscle memory for long-time Gmail users who frequently used the account switcher. Thankfully, Google appears to have finally realized its mistake and is changing the position of the Gemini button in the Gmail app.

With the latest release of Gmail for Android (2025.03.02.732962214), Google has moved the account switcher/profile icon to its original position (via 9to5Google).

The sparkling Gemini button now sits to its left, with the search bar shrinking further. While this may seem like a minor change, it makes switching between multiple inboxes easier with a swipe-down gesture. More importantly, this aligns the account switcher's position in Gmail with other Google apps, ensuring your muscle memory will no longer trip in the Gmail app.

Left: Current location of Gemini button in Gmail for Android; Right: The new location

Google is only changing the Gemini button's location; its functionality remains the same. Tapping it will bring up a Gemini overlay, where you can input commands related to your inbox, like showing unread emails from this week, bringing up all emails from a particular sender, and more.

The change appears to be rolling out gradually, and I haven’t spotted it yet on any of my Workspace or personal Google accounts. You can update to the latest Gmail version from the Play Store to see if the change goes live on your device.

Google should provide an option to hide Gemini in Gmail

Ideally, like the Chat and Meet buttons, Google should provide an option to turn off or hide the Gemini button in the Gmail app. However, given how aggressively the company is going all-in on Gemini across all its services, this is unlikely to happen, at least for now.

Despite its awkward button placement, Gemini integration in Gmail can be helpful in certain situations. You can use it to insert AI-powered replies, summarize long email chains, and more.