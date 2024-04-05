Summary The new 'Summarize this email' button in Gmail for Android should provide quick email synopses, similar to the web version.

Summarize this email is still in its developmental stages for Android, so it could be a while before it makes it to the Gmail app.

Meanwhile, the three-dot menu in Gmail could get a dedicated Gemini button for summaries and other actions.

Google Gemini has plenty of tricks up its sleeve. Although its image generation credentials have taken a significant hit after the recent controversy, Gemini continues to thrive and expand across other Google services, particularly Workspace apps. We recently learned about a Gemini-powered reply suggestions feature in Gmail for Android. Another AI-based attribute is now in the works on Gmail for Android, as revealed by a prominent source of Google app leaks.

Some digging into the latest Gmail app (version 2024.03.31.621006929) by AssembleDebug (via PiunikaWeb) has revealed a Summarize this email button, designed to give users a quick synopsis of lengthier emails or long threads. This feature already exists in the web version of Gmail, so its arrival on the Android app is not particularly surprising.

Close

As you can see above, the Summarize this email button appears just below the email title/subject. But since this feature is still in its early stages of the email, tapping this particular button reportedly doesn't do anything. But it's safe to assume that the experience will be similar to the email summarization functionality in the web version of Gmail. People with access to Gemini for Google Workspace on the web can tap the Ask Gemini button (sparkle icon) inside an email conversation, which opens up a sidebar with suggestions for the next action, such as "what's this email about?" among others.

As PiunikaWeb predicts, the feature's behavior on the mobile apps of Gmail could be different, potentially appearing in the form of a panel or pop-up containing the email summary. We're guessing this feature will be limited to people on the paid Google One plans, like the AI Premium tier.

A Gemini button has made it to the three-dot menu

Close

On top of this new Summarize this email button in Gmail for Android, AssembleDebug has also uncovered a dedicated option for Gemini within the three-dot menu inside the email thread. However, tapping the button returns an empty panel at the moment.

We presume this panel would provide easy access to Google's AI chatbot and other Gemini-related actions such as the aforementioned email summaries feature. Although these upgrades are not live yet, they give us a decent idea about the AI-related changes coming to one of Google's most widely used services.