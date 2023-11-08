Summary Gmail for Android is testing a new UI that brings a chat-like message box to the bottom of received emails, similar to instant messaging apps.

This new message box allows users to easily compose replies without scrolling to the bottom of the email and provides an option to edit recipients as well.

The text field in the message box expands and moves to the middle of the screen when tapped, maximizing space for text while still keeping the original email visible.

Gmail is at the center of all Google Workspace utilities, and Google is always striving to make the service better. Sometimes, that means merging services with similar or overlapping functions like we saw when Google Meet and Duo were fused together. Google also integrated Chat within Gmail, but now, we are seeing a rather Chat-like UI make its way to regular emails in the Gmail app on Android.

Replying to emails is a rather ceremonious process — you tap the Reply or Reply All button, enter a subject line, and then type out a response which usually includes a salutation and a signature. However, email can use a touch of modernization and Gmail is finally borrowing a trick from some of the best chat-style email apps on Android. Most of them allow viewing email threads like back-and-forth conversations on an instant messaging app, and Gmail could benefit from a similar approach.

Close

Current UI at the bottom of received emails in Gmail for Android

We recently saw Gmail for Android take a similar approach with a new message box at the bottom of emails, replacing the three large buttons for Reply, Reply All, and Forward the email you received. This new message box appears persistently at the bottom of the screen, and you don’t need to scroll to the bottom of an email to see it. Much like a message composition field in an instant messaging (IM) app like Telegram or WhatsApp, you see a paperclip icon on the far left-hand-side, which brings up the file attachment UI.

Close

New UI with a message composition box

By default, the message box is where you can start composing a reply. However, you can use the drop-down on the left-hand-side in the message box to change to Reply All, or edit the list of recipients. On the right side, you get an expand button which brings up the full-screen message composition window you may be accustomed to. It can be useful if you’re typing out a long message or replying in great detail. Outside the text field to the right, Google has placed the emoji button to quickly launch the emoji picker.

Close

Buttons in the text field make way for more text when you start typing

If you don’t expand the text field, tapping it brings up your keyboard app of choice and moves the text field close to the middle of your screen, just like a messaging app would. The reply setting drop-down and window expansion buttons also moves out of the way to maximize the room available for your text. As a benefit to this approach, you don’t lose sight of the content you’re replying to, so composing short responses should be a breeze. Once you have some content in the message box, the emoji key may be replaced by a Send button on the right.

You may see this message box appear on Gmail for Android, but it seems to be a limited server-side test from Google, because we aren’t seeing it on most of our devices, even though they are on the latest beta version of the app. We still await official clarification on the reasoning behind this UI change, but having a persistent message bar gives us the same sense of comfort and ease associated with IM apps. It is also handier than picking from one of the three Quick Reply prompts generated using machine learning — a feature Google introduced close to a decade ago.

Thanks: Ramit