Summary The latest version of Gmail for Android replaces the red notifications icon with a static blue version.

Gmail first replaced the red icon with a dynamic theming-enabled icon back in June but rolled back those changes days later.

This new icon doesn't comply with Android's dynamic theming guidelines, which makes it likely that Gmail will fix this in a future update.

The Gmail app for Android has picked up several new features over the past few months, prominent among them being Help Me Write, with several other AI functions expected to land through Workspace Labs in the future. Apart from these significant inclusions, a minor visual change made headlines in June when Google decided to replace the red Gmail icon in the notification shade with a dynamic theming-enabled icon. Following backlash from many app users, the change was reversed not much later. Google's back to experimenting again, or so we think, as the red icon in the notification shade has disappeared, but this time in favor of a static blue option.

This bizarre change is bundled with Gmail version 2023.11.26.x, per 9to5Google, though the Gmail team hasn't officially commented on it yet. While switching from the easily identifiable red icon to one that matches the system theme is understandable, using a solid light blue icon seems odd. This leads us to believe that this change was likely the result of a mistake, and developers could change things up again fairly soon.

Close

As you can see above, regardless of what the system theme color is, the Gmail icon in the notifications pane remains unchanged. This could definitely take some time to get used to. Meanwhile, some apps can set the color of their notification icon (different from the status bar icon) to match the system theme. In this scenario, Gmail's distinctively red icon has the benefit of standing out and grabbing your attention toward an important email. There's also the obvious visual appeal of having a different color for some notifications, even if it doesn't always adhere to the Material You guidelines.

This newly surfaced shade of blue doesn't have any association with the Gmail brand, either, as 9to5 rightly points out. With this in mind, it shouldn't take long for the developers to fix this. What's unclear at this point is if Google will go back to the red icon or adopt system theming, though we're sincerely hoping it's the former.

Talking of visual changes, Gmail recently introduced a redesigned app for Android tablets, focusing on better utilization of onscreen space. Among the primary changes was the relocation of the bottom bar to the left-hand side of the screen, along with the hamburger menu and the compose button.

Functionality changes could also seep into the email client soon, with an under-development version last month revealing the inclusion of a large unsubscribe button next to the sender info. This would make it infinitely easier to unsubscribe from annoying promotional emails and other spam, which currently requires navigating to the bottom of the email.