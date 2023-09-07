Summary Emoji reactions may soon be added to Gmail, allowing users to easily express emotions without typing out a response.

The latest Gmail APK for Android contains code suggesting the addition of emoji reactions, with hints that it will be rolled out to users gradually.

Some restrictions on using emoji reactions were also found in the code, such as limitations on reacting to encrypted messages or adding a maximum of 20 emoji reactions to a message.

Social media and text messaging have made emoji an integral part of our daily conversations. Emoji reactions are an easy way to express emotions about a message you receive without having to type out an entire response. Previously, emoji reactions were only found on some of the best messaging apps, but they may soon be coming to your emails.

Two weeks ago, Steve Moser of The Tape Drive found code in the iOS Gmail app suggesting Google might add emoji reactions. Now, AssembleDebug, owner of the Gapps Flags & Leaks Telegram channel, has shared new evidence to support this claim on The SP Android.

The latest Gmail APK for Android contains several strings of code referring to the new feature. AssembleDebug found the lines below referring to the feature directly:

Add emoji reactions

Coming soon: Emoji reactions

You're among the first Gmail users to get an emoji reaction. Soon you'll be able to send emoji reactions yourself.

Judging by that last string, it seems like this feature won't be coming to everyone at once. It will likely be undergoing some sort of beta testing before it is available to the public, and the "user" phrasing suggests an account-based change.

There were also a handful of restrictions that AssembleDebug found listed in the code. These seem to be tooltips Gmail will throw in situations where emoji reactions aren't supported:

You received this via BCC, so you can't react with an emoji

You can't react with an emoji to this encrypted message

You can't react with an emoji to a large group

You can't react with an emoji more than (number) times

You cannot add more than 20 emoji reactions to a message

This message has hit the limit of 50 unique reactions

It sounds like these restrictions wouldn't just be for Android and iOS, with some likely applying to the desktop website as well. It's not clear how it will work, but if it's anything like most messengers' implementation, you would be able to right-click or long-press an email to choose from a handful of popular reactions, then potentially open an overflow menu to select from the full list of emoji. As for how Gmail might notify the sender of your reaction, your guess is as good as ours right now.