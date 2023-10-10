Summary Gmail is formally introducing emoji reactions to allow users to quickly express themselves and save time when sending emails to friends or colleagues.

The feature was initially discovered in September and will roll out to all Gmail users in October 2023, available on both mobile and desktop.

Users can choose from a selection of quick-access emoji or expand a full list, and recipients will see the reactions overlaid on their message or receive a text-based description if using a different email service.

Gmail's ongoing changelog has been impressive lately. Just recently, we noticed the email service's intentions to increase safety for its users by bashing spammy emails in 2024. Besides designing a safe realm, the service will now ensure you're not bored when emailing friends or colleagues. Google knows that expressing yourself in words takes time and effort that you don't always have, so in a move inspired by the best messaging platforms, Gmail is helping you condense some messages into emoji reactions.

We got word about Gmail's upcoming emoji reactions in early September. Back then, the first hints of code for emoji reaction functionality were discovered in teardowns done on the iOS and Android apps, though not much was known about the feature's workings. Development moved fast, however, as people were able to activate the feature with root only a few weeks later.

According to Google, Gmail emojis reactions are all set to roll out in October 2023. The rollout is cutting across all Gmail users, including mobile and desktop, and it's expected to reach widespread availability "in the coming weeks." Once available, you can react to your appointment reminder with a run emoji if you're on the way, a teary-eye emoji for a message that touches you, or simply a thumbs-up emoji for something you want to agree to or acknowledge without writing out a full response.

Personal account users will notice a smiley face button towards the bottom of their messages, which carries the emoji menu. Tap or click on this icon to select from a handful of quick-access emoji, or click the plus button in the menu that appears to choose from a full list of emoji. On the other end, the person who sent the email will see the emoji reaction overlaid on their message if they're using Gmail, or they'll get a text-based description of the reaction if they're using a different email service.

While it may seem unnecessary or somewhat cluttered, the new feature could make email feel more like a social media platform. The emoji reactions will even be enabled for group emails, allowing you to react to group emails and see who, in particular, reacts to your group messages. Following the social media tradition, you won't have to exhaust your thumb on something you can click once and pass the same message.

Google has also explained that users will have up to 30 seconds to change or delete their emoji reactions after sending. It's likely to be an account-based change where Google flips a server-side switch to enable it, but ensuring you're on the latest Gmail version could help speed things up. There's no word on if this feature will come to Google Workspace account holders, but it appears to be limited to personal Gmail accounts for the time being.