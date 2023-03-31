Android Auto may have its flaws, but when it comes to linking our phones with our vehicles, we at least like to have the option. If you purchase an electric vehicle from GM in the future you might not be able to use Android Auto with it. Instead of connecting your phone to your car via Android Auto or Apple CarPlay, the car manufacturer is looking at using a new built-in Google-powered infotainment system instead for its fleet of electric vehicles.

According to Reuters, GM is developing the dash interface alongside Google, as we see with Android Automotive. In going hands-on with this software, GM hopes to learn more about how drivers operate and charge EVs. In the works since 2019, we could start seeing the new system soon, with the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer expected as the first vehicle to get the new system.

GM’s chief digital officer said that the move was in part because the company has plans to release new driver assistance features that work alongside navigation, and GM didn't want to design those in such a way that required the driver to always have a cellphone to be able to take advantage.

There’s also likely the added bonus of the company ultimately being able to charge a subscription for service. Drivers will be able to use the system, which will include Google Maps and Google Assistant access, for eight years at no cost. Afterward, however, there could potentially be a subscription fee for continued use. In the future, the company could also add access to additional services, such as Spotify or Audible.

While you’ll need to use the built-in solution for maps, you will be able to connect your phone to your car via Bluetooth for calls or to play music. Currently, the plan is also only to add the new system to GM’s fleet of EVs. Traditional gas-powered models will still offer Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support.