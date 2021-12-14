If you've ever wanted to learn guitar or have struggled with playing the guitar, our latest contest is for you. This week, three Android Police readers will win one of three full-color Fret Zealot guitar learning systems, valued at $200 each.

Fret Zealot is a robust guitar learning system that not only helps you understand the fundamentals of playing the guitar, but through a combination of hardware, videos lessons, and hands-on courses, teaches you how to master your instrument in ways that conventional lessons can't.

It all starts with the hardware. Fret Zealot is a simple-to-install device that uses special tape adhesive to attach to the fretboard of an existing guitar. You don't have to modify your instrument in order to make it work, and Fret Zealot can be easily uninstalled without damaging your guitar (though it can't be reinstalled after that's done).

Once installed, Fret Zealot uses a series of LEDs that light up on the neck to show you how to form 10,000+ chords, play 80,000+ songs, and follow along with 3,000+ video lessons in real time. In turn, you will strengthen your fingers, develop muscle memory, and gain a robust understanding of the guitar like never before.

While only a select few will win this week's contest, the rest of you can save $20 on a new Fret Zealot guitar learning system when you use the coupon code ANDROID at checkout.

Buy Now:

Fret Zealot Guitar Learning System

The contest will run from Tuesday, December 14, 2021 until 11:59PM Pacific Time on Monday, December 20, 2021. Three winners will be selected to receive a Fret Zealot guitar learning system. This contest is open to participants all around the globe. Click here to enter.

