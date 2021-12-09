It's easy to give the gift of home security this holiday season, especially when ANNKE's practically giving it away! This week, four Android Police readers can win a brand new NC400 security camera, as well as take advantage of a special offer on NC400 cameras and bundles below. Here are all the details.

The ANNKE NC400 features a 4MP 2.8mm lens with a large 1/2.7" sensor. It can record footage out to 100 feet, and its supplemental light can even shoot color in pitch-black darkness. The NC400 supports privacy masking that allows you to conceal some areas of footage from being viewed live, as well as free motion detection zones and app alerts that keep you in the loop if a stranger or intruder is identified.

The NC400 is built to withstand the elements, with an IP67 and operating temperatures that range from -22°F to 140°F. Finally, it supports H.265 / H.265+ HEVC compression that can save up to 2TB of continuous footage for 50 days when paired with an expanded storage device.

If you're not a winner, no worries! Our US and global readers can get a single NC400 for $97.75 ($32.24 off) when using the code SAVE25%OFF at checkout, while UK readers can save this same amount without a code. You can also pick up a bundle with four NC400 cameras for $451.20($148.79 off) by using SAVE25%OFF on the US / global store, or UK readers can redeem the offer with no code. Just click on the links below to grab these deals before they're gone.

The contest will run from Thursday, December 9, 2021 until 11:59PM Pacific Time on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. Four winners will be selected to receive an ANNKE NC400 security camera. This contest is open to participants in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. Click here to enter.

