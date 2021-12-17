You can also save $6.50 on a Light Therapy Lamp when you buy today

Good lighting doesn't just brighten up your home — it can boost your mood and productivity, as well! To help you give your home a lighting revamp, our new friends at Lastar are giving away five lamp bundles to our readers. Each bundle includes one Lastar Light Therapy Lamp, one Lastar Touch Control Desk Lamp, and one Lastar Floor Lamp, valued together at $92.

Lastar designs its products with one mission in mind: Improve customers' lives with a lineup of lamps that cast better, more natural-looking light anywhere in your home. Whether you want to beat back the winter blues with a bit of light therapy, brighten up your desk for later days at the home office, or illuminate an entire room to combat the longer winter nights, Lastar has a lamp for every need and situation.

In addition to this giveaway, Lastar is offering a pretty great discount on the Light Therapy Lamp. From now through the end of Friday, December 24, you can pick up the Lastar Light Therapy lamp at Amazon for $19.49 ($6.50 off) when you apply the on-screen coupon and use the promo code YRYN67YO at checkout.

Lastar Light Therapy Lamp — $19.49 ($6.50 off)Lastar Touch Control Desk Lamp — $25.99Lastar Floor Lamp — $39.99

This contest will run from Friday, December 17, 2021 until 11:59PM Pacific Time on Thursday, December 23, 2021. Five winners will be selected to receive a Lastar Lamp bundle. The contest is only open to participants in the United States. Click here to enter.

