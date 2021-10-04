Fall is here, and along with cozy sweaters and pumpkin spice lattes, Halloween is right around the corner. This season, you can dial in the spooky atmosphere with a set of smart RGB-enabled lights for your home. From now almost through the end of October, you can enter to win one of five Glide RGBIC wall lights from our friends at Govee, valued at $99.99 per set. Read on for details.

Govee’s Glide RGBIC wall lights feature the company’s RGBIC technology, which is designed using multiple IC chips that allow the lights to display a variety of colors, all at the same time. With this technology, you can enable any of 40 built-in scenes with six different music modes, all accessible through the Govee Home app. You can also control the lights using voice commands through Google Assistant and Alexa. Finally, you can position the wall lights in two configurations: an L shape or an I design.

Every Govee Glide kit includes six bar lights and one corner light, all of which can be interchanged to create your own unique design. While five of you will win this contest, the rest of you can pick up a set of Glide RGBIC wall lights for $99.99 at Amazon.

The contest will run from Monday, October 4, 2021 until 11:59PM Pacific Time on Monday, October 25, 2021. Five winners will be selected to receive a Govee Glide RGBIC wall light. This contest is open to participants in the United States and Canada. Click here to enter.

