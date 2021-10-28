Or buy one for up to 48% off with exclusive code

Even with some employees back in the office, video conferences aren’t going away anytime soon. If you’re still using the built-in camera on your computer, your coworkers may not be seeing the clearest version of you. To help you give your out-of-office meetings a much-needed upgrade, eMeet’s giving away four eMeet Jupiter video conference cameras, valued at $129.99 a piece.

The Jupiter video conference camera from eMeet is an all-in-one 1080p web cam with an integrated speaker and four microphones. It features AI auto tracking powered by eMeetLink software, as well as adjustable viewing angles to ensure you always stay in the viewfinder. eMeetLink also allows you to do things like change the image effects, adjust image parameters, and upgrade the firmware.

Specs aside, the eMeet Jupiter is just easy to use. There aren’t any special drivers or accessories you have to install — just plug it in, and you’re ready to use it with any of your favorite video conferencing services, including Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Chat, FaceTime, and more. As aaa added bonus, the integrated privacy cover helps you protect your privacy while also cleaning the lens.

Only four Android Police readers will walk away with an eMeet Jupiter in hand. Not a winner? Not a problem! You can still grab a new eMeet Jupiter video conference camera for 48% off at Amazon. All you have to do is check the on-screen coupon, put the Jupiter into your cart, and use the code JDKF6MGU at checkout.

The contest will run from Thursday, October 28, 2021 until 11:59PM Pacific Time on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Four winners will be selected to receive an eMeet Jupiter video conference camera. This contest is only open to participants in the United States. Click here to enter.

We hope you like the items we recommend and discuss! AndroidPolice has affiliate and sponsored partnerships, so we receive a share of the revenue from some of your purchases. This won’t affect the price you pay and helps us offer the best product recommendations.

The Android 12L developer preview is official, and it's all about tablets and foldables Pixel Fold when?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email