Whether you’re listening to music, hopping onto a video call, or playing games with the fellas, having a pair of headphones with a powerful integrated mic can make or break the experience. This week, you can win one of four pairs of eMeet HS100 Bluetooth headsets, the #1-rated headset on Amazon’s hot new releases list.

The eMeet HS100 Bluetooth headphones come equipped with four microphones, each with electronic noise canceling technology for crystal-clear audio. They support dual 5.0 Bluetooth for fast wireless connections, as well as hardwired connections over USB. You can enjoy three customizable modes that can be tweaked to make use of the native do not disturb feature, ambient sound switch, and mute button. In terms of battery life, you should expect to get 24 hours of continuous use on a single charge, or you can plug it in via the included USB cable for unlimited playtime.

Now for some bad news / good news. Bad: Only four of you will win this contest. Good: The rest of you can still get a pair of eMeet HS100 Bluetooth headphones for $71.50 ($58.49 off) when you use the 45% off onscreen coupon at Amazon.

The contest will run from Wednesday, October 13, 2021 until 11:59PM Pacific Time on Monday, October 18, 2021. Four winners will be selected to receive a pair of eMeet HS100 Bluetooth headphones. This contest is only open to participants in the United States. Click here to enter.

Walmart's incredibly affordable 4K Android TV box just got even cheaper At this price, why wouldn't you buy one?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email