If you’re in the market for an ultra HD security camera that doesn’t require a subscription to use, you’ve come to the right place. This week, our friends at ANNKE are giving away four brand new C800 4K security cameras to our readers. And for those who don't win, you can still buy a C800 for 30% off with our coupon code below.

ANNKE’s C800 4K security camera has a lot to offer in terms of perks and features. For starters, it supports continuous 4K recording with a 102º field of view, motion detection zones, and night vision that can see out to 100 feet. It comes equipped with a noise canceling microphone for clear audio and a 256GB TF card slot for plenty of onboard storage. Best of all, there are no monthly fees to use the ANNKE app with your C800.

Other perks include an IP67 rating with the ability to withstand extreme temperatures between -22° F to 140° F, H.265/H.265+ HEVC compression support, and it works with Synology, QNAP, and ONVIF NVR.

While only four Android Police readers will win this week’s contest, the rest of you can pick up an ANNKE C800 for $70 ($29.99 off) starting today. Just make sure you use the coupon code ANDROIDPOLICE30 at checkout to unlock the discount.

The contest will run from Monday November 8, 2021 until 11:59PM Pacific Time on Monday, November 15, 2021. Four winners will be selected to receive an ANNKE C800 4K Ultra HD Security Camera. This contest is open to participants in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Click here to enter.

