Or buy one for 10% off with our exclusive coupon code

Picking up an indoor security camera for your home doesn’t have to empty your wallet, especially when you can get one for free. While the VACOS Indoor Cam is already pretty affordable in its own right ($26.09 with our 10% off coupon below), we’ve teamed up with the company to give away 10 of them in this week’s contest. So let’s do it!

The VACOS Indoor Cam is a modern-looking security camera that fits nicely with any decor. It’s able to capture 1080p full HD footage during the day, and it can even see out to 16 feet at night, thanks to infrared night vision. It comes with two-way audio, as well as motion and sound detection. Finally, the VACOS Indoor Cam supports voice commands via Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Not sure you’re going to win this contest? Not a problem! From now through November 30, you can pick up a brand new VACOS Indoor Cam at Amazon for $26.09 ($2.90 off) when you use the coupon code XX62W4VS at checkout.

Buy at Amazon:

VACOS Indoor Cam

The contest will run from Friday, November 12, 2021 until 11:59PM Pacific Time on Thursday, November 18, 2021. Ten winners will be selected to receive a VACOS Indoor Cam. This contest is open to participants in the United States and Canada. Click here to enter.

Spotify's new site charts top songs in more categories than we know what to do with If you can't find something you like in here, you're out of luck

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email