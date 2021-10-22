Wouldn’t it be nice if you never had to vacuum your home again? Like ever? If you’d like to be this person, you may be in luck! This week, you can enter to win a Roborock S7 robotic vacuum with a retractable vibrating mop head. Here’s everything you need to know.

The Roborock S7 is an intelligent robotic vacuum that offers a powerful bundle of features. According to Roborock, it’s the first of its kind to include a retractable vibrating mop head, an all-rubber brush, a 470ml dustbin, 300ml water tank, and a 5,200mAh battery in a single package. Together, these attributes make the S7 capable of scrubbing floors, more thoroughly vacuuming carpets, and having the power to cover great distances between charges.

In our long-term review, we found the S7’s performance and battery life to be huge advantages, among other factors you’ll want to read about. We also compared the S7 to Roborock’s visually cognizant S6 MaxV, where the former held its own, especially for users with hard floors.

To learn more about Roborock and the S7, check out their official website here and head on over to the S7 product page here.

The contest will run from Friday, October 22, 2021 until 11:59PM Pacific Time on Thursday, October 28, 2021. One winner will be selected to receive a Roborock S7 robotic vacuum. This contest is only open to participants in the United States. Click here to enter.

