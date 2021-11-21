The holidays are on the way, and keeping your floors neat and tidy shouldn’t be a chore you have to worry about. To lend a helping hand, our friends at Roborock are giving away an S5 Max robotic vacuum to one lucky Android Police reader.

The Roborock S5 Max may not be the newest robotic vacuum on the block anymore, but it’s still a pretty great bot in its own right, especially if you’re still vacuuming your floors by hand. Packed with a big 460ml dustbin and substantial 290ml water tank, this model is designed to clean both carpeted areas and hard floors, including wood, concrete, and more.

You should expect to get about 3 hours of use out of the S5 Max before it returns to its dock for recharging. It even supports voice commands through Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, so you can tell it what to do.

The contest will run from Sunday, November 21, 2021 until 11:59PM Pacific Time on Wednesday, November 24, 2021. One winner will be selected to receive a Roborock S5 Max robotic vacuum. This contest is open to participants in the United States. Click here to enter.

