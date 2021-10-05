By now, you’ve seen our hands-on look at the new REDMAGIC 6S Pro gaming phone, and you’ve read our more in-depth piece about what makes it one of the “coolest” phones on the market. This week, one lucky Android Police reader will actually win a REDMAGIC 6S Pro to call their own. Jump down for details.

On the off chance that this is the first time you’re hearing about the REDMAGIC 6S Pro gaming phone, let’s do a quick rundown of why you need one in your pocket.

It comes equipped with a Snapdragon 888+ processor complimented by up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. You’ll also find a big 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a ludicrous 165Hz refresh rate, a spacious 5050mAh air-cooled battery with up to 66W quick charging capabilities, and a frigid multi-dimensional cooling system to keep everything running smooth, even under the most demanding games.

For the rest of you who won’t be lucky enough to win a REDMAGIC 6S Pro, they are available for purchase right now in two color combinations. Cyborg Black comes with your choice of 12GB of RAM + 128GB of storage for $599 or 16GB of RAM + 256GB of storage for $699. The Ghost edition with transparent backplate includes 6GB of RAM + 256GB of storage for $729. Head over to REDMAGIC’s website to buy yours today.

The contest will run from Tuesday, October 5, 2021 until 11:59PM Pacific Time on Monday, October 11, 2021. One winner will be selected to receive a REDMAGIC 6S Pro gaming smartphone. This contest is open to participants in the United States and Canada. Click here to enter.

