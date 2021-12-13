Optimal lighting is key in any environment. Whether you're sitting in your living room, at the home office, or unwinding with a good book before bed, proper lighting can do things like boost your mood, help you focus, and even lull you to sleep. Introducing Lastar, a functional home lighting company whose mission is to make life better with their natural lighting products.

Who is Lastar?

Founded back in 2011, the folks at Lastar are all about leveraging their family of lamps to create fun and modern living environments. For the last 20 years, their research and development team have been refining an array of technologies that have resulted in 62 international appearance patents and 12 utility model patents.

In 2019, Lastar even earned the honorary title of "National High-Tech Enterprise" for their innovations. Today, Lastar's functional lighting product line is available in 60 countries and enjoyed by 50 million customers worldwide.

Lastar Light Therapy Lamp

Feeling down in the colder months? Lastar's Light Therapy Lamp may be able to help you feel happier and more alert. This lamp features 10,000 Lux that mimics the vibrance of natural sunlight. A built in brightness adjuster lets you tailor the amount of light from 20%-100%, letting you dial in your preferred lighting levels. Finally, this lamp is ultra-compact, allowing it to fit easily on a desk, while its simple touch controls make it easy to use.

Buy at Amazon:

Lastar Light Therapy Lamp — $25.99

Lastar Touch Control Desk Lamp

Whether you need a bit of light to brighten up a room during the day, or you're huddled over your computer late at night, Lastar's Touch Control Desk Lamp makes a great desk-side companion. Unlike a standard bulb lamp that can burn your retinas, Lastar's version produces a soft, warm glow that won't strain your eyes.

It has an automatic memory function, so that it can remember your settings the next time you flip the light on, and it even has a night light mode that helps you fall asleep to its gentle glow before automatically turning off.

Buy at Amazon:

Lastar Touch Controls Desk Lamp — $25.99

Lastar Floor Lamp

For a more robust lighting solution, look no further than Lastar's Floor Lamp. Its modern, elegant design features a heavy base that keeps it rooted firmly to the ground, while its minimal number of pieces make it simple to put together. The lamp itself comes equipped with 66 evenly distributed LEDs with four levels of dimming and a 3000K-6000K color temperature adjustment range, giving the lamp a more natural ambience that breathes life into any space. It even includes a 45-minute timer, letting you set it and forget it if you'd like.

Buy at Amazon:

Lastar Floor Lamp — $39.99

Five easiest ways to transfer files from your Android phone to your PC or Mac It's easy enough once you know how

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email