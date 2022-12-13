Source: Best Buy Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 (Celeron N4020) $114 $189 Save $75 Get the power of using a tablet or a laptop with a 360° hinge plus a touch screen with Lenovo's IdeaPad Flex 3 Chromebook, now just $114 at Best Buy — you save $75! $114 at Best Buy

There are immense pressures that come down upon all of us during the holiday shopping season, but there are always second chances abound when it comes to sales. If you're scrounging around at your spending cap and still need a computer to wrap up that list, you might want to consider these affordable Chromebook deals.

We covered an awesome offer on Lenovo's Duet 3 yesterday, but we know for as nice of a $300 Chromebook it is, it's still $300. So, today, we've got another two Lenovo options for you below $150 on Best Buy: the Lenovo Chromebook 3 at $109 ($30 off) and the Flex 3 at $114 ($75 off).

Both of these are 11.6" devices coming lock, stock, and barrel with Intel Celeron N4020 chips, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage (room for more with a microSD slot), two USB-C and USB-A ports each, and advertised battery life of 10 hours. At this price level, both are decently-equipped machines and ChromeOS should be running easy breezy on them.

The big advantages that the Flex 3 has over the Chromebook 3 is that it will have a longer software update support window (June 2028 versus June 2027), it has a 360° hinge for use in any orientation, and it has a touch display — extremely useful for those Android apps you'd like to use on the machine.

Either choice is pretty awesome, but the Chromebook 3 and Flex 3 are only going to be available at these prices while stock lasts!