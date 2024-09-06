Key Takeaways Gemni Advanced users can share 4-month AI Premium trials with up to three friends for free.

The invitation option appears on the Gemini website for some users.

Google One AI Premium offers 2TB storage, Gemini Advanced access, and Google Store credits.

Gemini has undoubtedly been one of Google's main focuses this year, expanding across its entire ecosystem — from Gmail and Keep to even your Photo library. And for good reason: Gemini is among the best AI services available, offering a powerful AI-enabled chatbot and enhancing various Google services. If you’re a fan and have already subscribed to Gemini Advanced, you can now share it with others, giving them a chance to try it out for free.

Some existing Gemini Advanced users have noticed a new option to invite others to try the Google One AI Premium subscription for free. Each user can give away a 4-month trial worth $80 (as the plan costs $20 per month) to up to three people. According to 9to5Google, the option to invite friends appears at the bottom of the side panel on Gemini's website.

If you're a Gemini Advanced subscriber looking to share these trials, you can monitor how many of your invitations have been accepted by using the referral link provided on the Gemini website.

Gemini One AI Premium comes with a lot of perks

It seems the option to invite others is currently available only to some Gemini Advanced users, and we haven't seen it on our end yet. However, if you’d like to try, you can manually visit one.google.com/aipremium/invite to give free subscriptions to your friends and family. Keep in mind that this offer is available until November 1, 2024, so if you don’t see the option now, it may still appear later. Be sure to check back regularly.

For those who aren’t familiar, Google One AI Premium offers several benefits, including 2TB of storage that can be used across Drive, Gmail, Photos, and Docs, and shared with up to five people. Along with access to Gemini Advanced, you also get unlimited use of other AI tools like Magic Editor in Google Photos and Gemini in Google Workspace. Additionally, you earn 10% back as credits on purchases made through the Google Store, which you can use for future purchases.