This past Friday, we reported on an issue with Ghost Recon Breakpoint on Stadia, where many players lost their saves. Gone, into the aether. At the time, Google was aware of the bug and working on the problem, though Ubisoft was silent. Well, it would appear that after six days of lost saves on Stadia, not only has Ubisoft fixed the issue, it has apologized for the downtime of those affected, so it's looking like Stadia has clean hands.

You can check out the recent post on Ubisoft's Ghost Recon Breakpoint forum that explains the lost saves on Stadia cropped up on the 25th. As of today, any missing saves on the service should now be back where they belong. Ubisoft has also offered an apology for the inconvenience.

While it's never fun to lose saves, especially when those saves are out of your control within a game streaming service like Stadia, it's nice to see Ubisoft with a quick turnaround time over a holiday weekend. Sure, the six days of lost saves is an inconvenience for those who planned to play over the last week, but at least we've learned Ubisoft can be relied upon when things go wrong on Stadia, as some developers have shown a lack of interest in updates after low sales. However, losing saves in the first place was a pretty remarkable screwup. Hopefully, this lesson was learned by both Ubisoft and Stadia, so there's no possibility of it happening again.

So if you were affected by the recent lost save issue for Ghost Recon Breakpoint on Stadia, your saves should be back, and if you're still experiencing the problem, Ubisoft has directed those still affected to reach out to its support team.

