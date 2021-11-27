Forget about buying a new TV this Black Friday weekend. Our friends at XGIMI have just unleashed a deluge of discounts on their family of Android-TV-powered projectors, from the portable Elfin for $519 ($130 off), to the 4K HORIZON Pro for $1,499 ($200 off), and many more in between. You’ll have to act fast, though, because you can only get these deals from today through Tuesday, November 30.

XGIMI HORIZON Pro

If you’re looking for the best XGIMI Android TV projector money can buy, look no further than the HORIZON Pro for $1,499 ($200 off). This beast features true 4K (3840 x 2160) image quality with up to 2,200 ANSI lumens of brightness. XGIMI's latest Intelligent Screen Adaption technology is included, with auto keystone correction, auto screen alignment, auto focus, and obstacle avoidance. It comes equipped with dual 8W Harman Kardon speakers with DTS-HD, DTS Studio Sound, and Dolby Digital support. Finally, XGIMI’s advanced X-VUE 2.0 Image Engine ensures smooth 60Hz image playback with HDR10 and HLG lifelike color formatting and AI-powered brightness levels.

Buy at Amazon:

XGIMI HORIZON Pro — $1,499 ($200 off)

XGIMI Elfin

Serving as one of XGIMI’s most compact and portable projectors, the Elfin for $519 ($130 off) can cast a 1080p image at up to 800 ANSI lumens on a 150” screen in dark environments (or a 60-80” screen in well-lit areas). It also comes packed with premium dual 6W Harman Kardon speakers that support DTS and DOLBY audio output. Like the Halo, today you can get the Elfin for its best price of 2021.

Buy at Amazon:

XGIMI Elfin — $519 ($130 off)

XGIMI Halo

The XGIMI Halo for $639 ($160 off) is a 1080p Android TV projector that can achieve up to 800 ANSI lumens of brightness. It features four-point keystone correction so that you can adjust the angle to dial in the perfect picture. It comes equipped with a high-capacity battery with a two-hour runtime on a 150" screen. It also includes dual 5W Harman Kardon speakers for a premium audio experience. Best of all, you can get it right now for its lowest price of the year.

Buy at Amazon:

XGIMI Halo — $639 ($160 off)

XGIMI MoGo Pro

As the most affordable item in XGIMI’s Black Friday lineup, the MoGo Pro for $399 ($100 off) is a 1080p projector that can achieve 300 ANSI lumens of brightness across a 100” screen. It features four-point keystone correction for dialing in the optimal image. Its battery is capable of running for two straight hours on a single charge, and it comes equipped with two 3W Harman Kardon speakers.

Buy at Amazon:

XGIMI MoGo Pro — $399 ($100 off)

XGIMI MoGo Pro+

If the MoGo Pro doesn’t quite do it for you, the plus version may be what you need! Small, light, portable, and reduced to its most affordable price tag this year, MoGo Pro+ for $499 ($150 off) is a 1080p projector that can achieve up to 300 ANSI lumens of brightness. It supports 2K/4K input, and it includes automatic keystone correction. The integrated battery ensures you can set up and watch from practically anywhere. It also comes with the same dual 3W Harman Kardon speakers as its predecessor.

Buy at Amazon:

XGIMI MoGo Pro+ — $499 ($150 off)

We hope you like the items we recommend and discuss! AndroidPolice has affiliate and sponsored partnerships, so we receive a share of the revenue from some of your purchases. This won’t affect the price you pay and helps us offer the best product recommendations.

Looks like the Nothing earbuds are about to get dark mode Nothing looks good in black

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email