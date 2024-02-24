It could never happen to me. That was the naive thought I had when I got my Pixel Watch 2 and was deciding if I needed a screen protector or not. I've always put screen protectors on my smartphones, but I've never been in a situation where I needed one. For the Pixel Watch I decided against it and, unfortunately, I now live to regret it. Don't be like me, make sure you get a screen protector for your Pixel Watch or Pixel Watch 2.

I was so excited to get a Pixel Watch. I had a few different Fitbits over the years and a Mobvoi Ticwatch Pro for a short time, but I'd never had a true, modern smartwatch. The Pixel Watch came out to fairly mixed reviews, but the Pixel Watch 2 seemed like it fixed many of the issues of the first-generation device. After seeing fairly positive reviews, I decided to make the jump and buy one for myself.

And I'm glad I decided to get the Pixel Watch 2 because I'm a big fan of the watch. It has great integration with my Pixel 7, wonderful fitness tracking, plus it looks and feels great on my wrist. The battery life is enough to get me through almost two days, and when I do need to charge it, it charges quickly. Ultimately, charging is what led me to regret not getting a screen protector.

I usually charge my watch when I shower because it's convenient and means I always have enough power to get me through the day. I usually shower after I go to the gym, so I like to clean my smartwatch and its bands to keep my wrist from getting a rash. I use a washcloth with some soap and water and rub it along the device and bands to clean them. On the day in question, I put my watch face down on the counter instead of holding it and started wiping it. Unfortunately, there was a speck of dirt or something on the counter and when I was wiping my watch I scratched the screen on that dirt. Even though the Pixel Watch 2 is durable, it is not immune from damage and I should have been more careful.

While this was an unfortunate occurrence, it's not the only scenario where I could see a screen protector coming in handy. If you're at the beach or somewhere else dirty, the same thing that happened to me could happen to you. There have also been a slew of times that I've accidentally hit my watch on a doorframe or caught it on a sleeve when putting a jacket on. These are additional situations where my watch could have been damaged, but I was lucky and it wasn't.

Don't be like me, make sure your beautiful (and expensive) Pixel Watch is protected. I forever have to look at the scratch in the dead center of my screen whenever I want to check the time. Even though it may not look as sleek, make sure to protect your device with a compatible screen protector and/or a smartwatch case to have peace of mind.