Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and let's say our plans involve staying in for some quiet alone time with your significant other — you’re thinking perhaps you’ll make a nice meal, play some Barry White over the surround sound, and see where the evening takes you. Proper lighting is just as key to setting the mood for romance, and Philips Hue has you covered, thanks to the addition of some new scenes in its latest update.

With version 4.12 of the app, you’ll see a new “Romantic” group available in the scene gallery, with six new available options — Lovebirds, Glitz and glam, Ruby romance, Smitten, Promise, and City of love. To use any of these, simply select a light or a room, choose the Hue scene gallery from My scenes, and pick the desired scene.

If one or two of these options seem familiar to you, it may be because there is also a formula called “Heart’s desire,” serving a similar purpose, in the Labs section of the app. That's all separate from the Romantic scene group being added with this update, and gives you even more lighting options for the occasion.

Furthermore, the company has thrown in two new effects — Fireplace and Candle — which we learned were on the way a couple weeks back. These work differently than scenes, as effects must be turned on for individual lights and can’t be applied to an entire room in one fell swoop. To use them, select a room, tap on one of the lights, and look for an icon with what appears to be three stars — tapping that will let you select the desired effect.

Once you have each light in the room set the way you like, you can save them as a new scene (via the three-dot overflow at the top), so next time you won’t have to set each light individually.

Unfortunately, the update's release notes state that the new effects are only available for "newer-generation" lights — if you don't see the three-star effects icon, it means your light is not compatible. Regardless, the new scenes should come in handy even if you're rocking older hardware.

