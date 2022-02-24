After months of anticipation, Samsung finally unveiled the Galaxy Tab S8 series earlier this month. The new flagship tablet was a hit, with the company even putting a hold on preorders for a while. Even if you won’t be buying one, you can still get a taste of the experience by applying the wallpapers on your current tablet.

Eight static wallpapers

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 wallpapers are available for you to download in the PNG format, courtesy of XDA-Developers. Just open the galleries in this article and right-click or long-press the backdrop of your choice, open it in a new tab, and then save it. Backgrounds include eight static and four DeX mode wallpapers with resolutions of 2800×2800 and 1920×1920, respectively. The images are what you’d expect from Samsung, with what looks like sand drops on plain backgrounds. It’s pretty similar to the wallpapers on the Galaxy S22, which employed the same hovering particle effect on backdrops of white and dark mode-friendly black. The difference, however, is that the Tab S8 designs take the appearance of rising smoke and the colors are hardly as punchy. Overall, the images are consistent with Samsung’s designs in the past few years: simple and elegant with a bit of fun.

Four DeX wallpapers

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series are pretty much the best, highest-end Android tablets you can buy right now. These devices are the first real Apple iPad challengers in years. All three devices are similar for the most part, with the same top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset powering them. The tabs have at least 8GB of RAM, with the Ultra going up to 16GB. The baby Tab S8 has a 120Hz LTPS TFT display measuring 11”, while the plus and ultra models get 120Hz super AMOLEDs spanning 12.4" and 14.6" respectively. Battery-wise, the Tab S8, S8+, and S8 Ultra house 8,000mAh, 10,090mAh, and 11,200mAh cells.

Overall, the devices look and feel fantastic and boast solid performance. Plus, there’s the S Pen — still attached to the rear magnetic strip like last year's Tab S7 — to supercharge your productivity. Pricing starts at $700, $900, and $1,100 for each of the three models, with preorders still ongoing in case you’re looking to get one.

