It's no secret that manga is much more popular in the US than American comic books. So it came as no surprise to learn a few months ago that Crunchyroll is working on a manga app. But without a launch date, more choices to read manga are certainly welcome, and with manga being so popular in the US, Manga Mirai has just tossed its hat into the ring by launching an English website and mobile apps in the US that carries titles from Kodansha USA Publishing, Yen Press, Square Enix, and more. Manga Mirai comes from NTT Docomo, with the help of MyAnimeList, Akatsuki Group, and Media Do Co, and aims to provide an environment for manga fans to explore and discover content.

Manga Mirai is looking to the future

And a selection of HD manga should help

If you're looking for a legitimate storefront to purchase digital manga in the US, there are already a handful of options, from Amazon, to Kobo, to Viz and Shonen Jump, but ever since Amazon destroyed Comixology while replacing a lot of its HD catalog of manga with SD versions, there haven't been many places to pick up HD manga e-books. Viz and Shonen are low res, leaving Kobo, which is often a mixed bag as to whether the publisher is actually offering HD material (but it's still a better option than the Comixology/Kindle store). In other words, if you're looking for high resolution digital manga on Android, there aren't many options.

The app does block the ability to screenshot any books

This is why it's encouraging to see a new manga service make its way to the platform, complete with a website that houses the storefront. The Manga Mirai app is currently bare bones, and serves as a reader for your collection on the website. There is no storefront in the app, which is probably for the best since Google would want a cut of those sales, but this does mean you'll have to spend time on the Manga Mirai site to purchase and build your collection. There are a few free titles so you can see how the reading experience feels, but overall, both the app and the site offer HD images that look great on high-res screens, which is a stark contrast to the current options out there.

Manga Mirai claims in its press release that the service currently offers 11,000 volumes spread across more than 780 titles, but of course, the content is dependent on who publishes on the platform, so you won't be finding any Dragon Ball titles here. It's looking like a lot of the manga on the site retails for $11 per volume, though there are sales available that can bring prices down, similar to what you see on competing platforms, with lower prices on first volumes to get readers hooked on a series.

Mirai literally means future

What's especially interesting is that the word mirai means future, as in Manga Mirai wants to establish manga's future across the globe, which is certainly a fine enough goal, and with HD books offered in the storefront, Manga Mirai is well on its way to offering better content than its competitors. Now all it needs to do is grow the service's features and selection to gain some steam. But for now, if you're a fanatic about your manga looking great on high-res tablets and phones, Manga Mirai is looking like a great new option to start building out your HD manga collection.