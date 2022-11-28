Convenience, portability, and affordability make Chromebooks an excellent choice for travelers, students, and plenty of other computer users. Thanks to Cyber Monday, they cost less than ever. And although the hardware in most entry-level Chromebooks isn't exactly professional-grade, it doesn't need to be since Chrome OS requires little processing power.

Lest you think all Chromebooks are the same, there is a decent variety to choose from. The tiny ones can be especially interesting because there's nothing like having a relatively full-featured laptop without needing a big laptop case. In the field of ultraportable Chromebooks, some manufacturers stand out thanks to reliable components, consistent construction, and refined design.

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 Sitting on top of the Flex 3 hierarchy is the version bearing the MediaTek MT8183 processor. While it's not going to win any benchmark comparisons, it's future-proofed thanks to the promise of Chrome OS updates until June 2028. At just $100, this is a phenomenal choice for your next affordable Chromebook. $100 at Best Buy

Budget-friendly Chromebook deals

The Chromebook Flex 3 isn't the only compact model on sale for the holidays. Other respected manufacturers, such as Samsung and HP, also currently see big Cyber Monday discounts. Of course, none of the entry-level laptops we're recommending here are powerhouses by any stretch of the imagination, but you can't understate how great these deals are. Most are available for only one day at discounts of nearly 50% (some even greater). That's an impressively low price for any clamshell that can enhance productivity without taking up much space in your bag.

Whether you're looking for a versatile midrange Chromebook or a dirt-cheap laptop that's perfect for word processing, these are some of the best prices we've seen all year. And don't forget that Chrome OS constantly sees upgrades and refinements that aid productivity and convenience, including split-screen multitasking and offline mode. There are also plenty of great Chromebook accessories, like portable keyboards and replacement USB-C chargers.