For Prime Day, Amazon offers hefty discounts on some of the best Android flagship phones, including the Galaxy S22 and the Pixel 6 Pro. If you are a OnePlus fan and want a phone that charges quickly, Amazon has a fantastic deal on the OnePlus 10 Pro, the company's current flagship, that drops its price from $900 to $800. That's a sweet $100 off.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is among the fastest charging phones in the US, making it an ideal choice for people who are always on the move and can't afford to have their primary device sitting on the charger for a couple of hours. The 5,000mAh battery can be topped up to 100% in around 40 minutes with the bundled 65W fast charger. Couple this with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and 8GB RAM, and the OnePlus 10 Pro can easily handle even the most demanding workloads.

Buy the OnePlus 10 Pro for only $800

$800 at Amazon

The phone has a competent triple-camera setup at the rear, including a 48MP primary shooter, a 50MP ultra-wide, and an 8MP telephoto. The snappers can take some great shots, but the 10 Pro cannot beat the Pixel 6 series in this department.

OnePlus promises three years of OS updates and four years of security updates for the phone, but it does not roll out monthly security updates like Samsung. Regular and stable software updates are a bit of an issue with OnePlus phones, and if that's your top priority, you can grab the Samsung Galaxy S22+ from Amazon for Prime Day for just $700.

In our review, we found the $900 price tag of the OnePlus 10 Pro on the higher side, especially given the myriad of issues with OxygenOS 12.1. The lack of an official IP rating is another bummer that should not be present in a phone this expensive. Though at its discounted $800 price tag, it is a bit easier to swallow these issues, especially if your priority is fast charging speed and excellent performance.