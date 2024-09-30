Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 $269 $300 Save $31 Now on model 7, Samsung's Galaxy Watch continues to offer the best overall Wear OS package available. It's light and comfortable, it has a very bright display, and right now you can pick one up at an all-time low price. $269 at Amazon $270 at Best Buy

There are few things in this world that are easier to recommend than the Galaxy Watch 7 to someone looking for the best, most affordable, all-around Wear OS smartwatch. For years now, the Galaxy line has dominated our buyer's guide to the best smartwatches for Android, and the Watch 7 is no different. It offers a perfect blend of style, health tracking features, performance, and affordability, and today's deal knocks it down to its all-time low price.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7

In our Galaxy Watch 7 review, we noted that while it does offer some new features and improvements, there might not be enough here for Galaxy Watch 6 (and possibly 5 Pro) users to upgrade. On the other hand, if you are currently using an older Galaxy Watch, or something else altogether, we think this is an easy buy—especially at the current price. There are a few combinations to choose from, with the entry-level 40mm Bluetooth model starting at $269 (normally $300). If you want to add LTE, you'll jump up to $320 ($350), and then the 44mm models are $300 ($330) and $330, respectively. That last option, the 44mm LTE version, is notably $50 off its normal price.

For the Watch 7, the display is brighter—up to 2000 nits now—for easier viewing outdoors, and the new optical heart rate sensor is more accurate. You also get increased storage to 32GB, and a faster 3nm Exynos processor. Battery life is relatively the same, though you should feel more confident now that you can get through a full 24 hours than with previous models. For features, you get a ton of Galaxy AI-assisted health tracking options, such as sleep tracking with sleep apnea detection, and calculated energy scores based on your activity and recovery from the previous day. Rounding out the list is the Remote Cam camera controller for your phone, and suggested messaging replies for easier conversations on the go.

The Watch 7 may not have changed much from its immediate predecessor, but it still continues to be the best option for most Android users. It runs Wear OS 5 effortlessly, offers a ton of AI-infused health tracking features, and does everything else you'd expect a modern smartwatch to do without complaints. We'd obviously like longer battery life, but given the rest of the package, we can deal with nightly charging sessions. We think you'll feel the same way, so be sure to take advantage of today's discount while you still can. This will likely be the best price we see until the holiday mayhem starts.