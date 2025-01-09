Summary Amazon Prime members can get free e-books monthly through First Reads program.

Claim the free e-books using your browser, not the app, by selecting the "Read for Free" option.

Choose from 10 options including Lee Child's short story Eleven Numbers or Angela Brown's Some Other Time.

If you are an Amazon Prime member and an avid Kindle reader, then you should check out the First Reads program, a Prime benefit that offers an e-book or two for free every month. This month, you can snag two free e-books from ten choices, including titles by authors like Lee Child. The one caveat is that you have to claim these e-books in the browser, thanks to the fact there is no way to purchase e-books in the Android app, even when they are free. Still, the slight inconvenience of having to open your browser means you can pick up two free e-books right now if you're a Prime member, which is certainly worth a look if you're itching for something new to read on your favorite e-reader.

Grab two free e-books from Amazon this January through its First Reads program

And don't forget to check every month for new titles

As you can see in the screenshot below, this January, Prime members can claim two free e-books from Amazon as part of the First Reads program. There are ten books to choose from, eight of which are bestsellers, including a short story from Lee Child, the creator of Jack Reacher. Of course, if you'd like to check out the full selection for yourself, just navigate to the First Reads landing page.

Make sure to use your browser to claim the e-books

Keep in mind you can't claim the free e-books through the Android or iOS app, as neither offer purchases, and even though these e-books are free, to claim them you have to create a purchase, which you'll have to do on the website. But once you open the First Reads page in your browser, if you're a Prime member and logged in, simply choose the e-book you'd like to claim and click on it to navigate to that e-books store listing, then click on the bright orange Read for Free button within the First Reads box on the right of the page, which looks like this.

And then repeat the process for the second e-book you'd like to claim for free. It's a pretty simple setup that'll net you a couple of free e-books, and since Amazon does this every month, it's worth checking back in every so often to see what's new.

Which free e-books did you choose?

Whether you're into espionage thrillers like Lee Child's short story Eleven Numbers, or prefer something a little more lighthearted, such as the magical realism of Angela Brown's Some Other Time, since you have ten titles to choose from, there's a good chance a couple of the e-books should tickle your fancy. So, which titles are you going to choose?