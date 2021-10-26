Nokia, Oppo, and Xiaomi have specific plans for some of these new SoCs

We might be in a chip shortage, but Qualcomm isn't afraid of pumping new product down the line. Four new Snapdragon chipsets have been announced and we know which smartphone manufacturers will be getting them.

Two existing SoCs are getting Plus upgrades: the Snapdragon 778G, which is in Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 FE and this year's Moto Edge, and the Snapdragon 480 5G, featured in product from Motorola, Nokia, OnePlus, and TCL. The Snapdragon 778G+ 5G and 480+ 5G get minor clock speed upgrades with the latter losing out on Wi-Fi 6-readiness but gaining Bluetooth 5.2 instead of 5.1.

The Snapdragon 695 5G features sub-6 and millimeter wave support, the Kryo 660 CPU with Adreno 619 GPU on a 6nm fabrication, Wi-Fi 5, and Bluetooth 5.2 while limiting display performance to 1080p at 120Hz. The Snapdragon 680 4G uses the same die for the welterweight Kryo 265 CPU and Adreno 610 GPU. The Snapdragon X11 LTE modem is spec'd to LTE Category 13 parameters with uploads of up to 150Mbps and downloads maxing out at 390Mbps. There's Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1 support.

All four chipsets are due in OEM devices set for launch this quarter.

So, where will we expect to see this new silicon? Xiaomi has laid claim to future products with the 778G+ and 695. Oppo has done the same just for the 695. HMD Global, the Nokia licensee, is looking forward to using the 480+. Meanwhile, Honor, Motorola, and vivo have also provided flowery statements to Qualcomm's big press release about the new hardware, so don't be surprised if you hear from them as well.

Of course, numbers on a PDF don't mean much against real experiences, so let's hope these transistor-filled babies make the difference for the OEMs' sakes.

