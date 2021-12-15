Cheap and does the job — what else do you need?

Asus is one of our favorite laptop makers, and that includes its lineup of Chromebooks. If you want a chance to snag one for yourself, now's an excellent time, especially if you're looking for one that pulls double duty as a tablet. The Asus Chromebook Detachable CM3 is down to just $270, a whopping $100 off its usual retail price.

Specification-wise, this isn't the fastest, wildest beast out there. It's an ARM-powered Chromebook, and it's packing a MediaTek 8183 processor, with eight cores running at up to 2.0 GHz. It also features 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. The display is a 10.5-inch 1920x1200 16:10 panel — a perfectly acceptable size for a tablet, though it may feel cramped at times if you plan on using it as a laptop. That said, the included keyboard dock makes it a perfect hybrid device. It even comes with an included stylus for taking notes or sketching out ideas.

Thanks to its aluminum build, it should be tough as nails. It also comes with both a rear and a front camera for video meetings or taking selfies. Of course, it's running Chrome OS, complete with all the usual creature comforts like the Google Play Store for installing Android apps.

This laptop has seen a handful of price reductions since it was first launched, but its current $270 price point is the lowest we've seen yet. It's a good deal for a decently capable budget Chromebook that more than does the job.

