Anker Soundcore 2 $30 $45 Save $15

If you're in search of a portable Bluetooth speaker to ring in the warm weather of spring with, one of the best portable Bluetooth speaker deals is taking place at Amazon right now. There you'll find the Anker Soundcore 2 marked down to just $30, which is one of its lowest prices ever. The deal is good for $15 in savings, as the Soundcore 2 regularly costs $45.

Why you should buy the Anker Soundcore 2 portable Bluetooth speaker

With so many portable Bluetooth speakers on the market, it can be tough to nail down the one that's right for you. Anker's Soundcore brand is a more affordable alternative to the bigger, sometimes more established brands, but Anker doesn't hold back with the sound quality and features they put into their audio devices. The Soundcore 2 portable Bluetooth speaker delivers a lot for its small price point.

Audio quality, of course, is one of the most important things to ensure you're getting in a Bluetooth speaker. The Soundcore 2 delivers powerful sound with a 12W speaker that gets some enhanced bass by way of dual neodymium drivers. This little speaker also has an advanced digital signal processor that thumps out bass without distortion at any volume level.

This is also the kind of speaker you can take anywhere. It's super small, and it has an IPX7 waterproof rating. This protects the Soundcore 2 from splashes, waves, water, and even vapor, so it's a good option if you're looking for something to take to the beach, the lake, the pool, or a rainy backyard barbecue.

If it's out into the wild you're planning to go with the Soundcore 2, in many cases you can do so without needing to worry about recharging it. It delivers up to 24 hours of non-stop music. It has Anker's renowned power management technology, which stretches the Soundcore 2's battery life as far as it can go before needing to charge back up.

While the Anker Soundcore 2 regularly costs $45, right now you can pick it up at Amazon for just $30. That's a bit of a steal for such a portable, powerful Bluetooth speaker, and it's one of the better prices we've seen on the Soundcore 2.