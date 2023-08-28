Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 $180 $280 Save $100 Now that the $300 Galaxy Watch 6 is here, it's finally time for the $280 Watch 5 to get some steep price cuts! This $180 deal marks the first major sale on the Watch 5 in months and the second time ever for the watch to drop below $200. $180 at Amazon $180 at Best Buy

Smartwatches are an extension of your smartphone. You can make calls, monitor your health, and increase your productivity on the go, so it makes sense why they're popular. As far as the best Android smartwatches go, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is one of our favorites. But, if you’re looking for a great Galaxy smartwatch without breaking your budget, you'll definitely want to consider the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, which is the more affordable smartwatch at almost half the price.

Why the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is worth your money

Yes, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 has the Watch 5 beat in several areas like a bigger touchscreen, a new chipset, and a better strap. But the Galaxy Watch 5 still puts up a strong fight against the rest of the Android smartwatch ecosystem, going toe-to-toe with current-generation models like Google's Pixel Watch. We also ranked the Galaxy Watch 5 as the top overall smartwatch for women, and this year's models have only gone up in case size, so there's certainly still a place for the Galaxy Watch 5 in 2023.

When you look at this watch without comparing it to its successor, it's easier to see that it's a stunning and capable device that still sits near the front of the Wear OS pack. For starters, it's got a sapphire crystal glass display cover, an aluminum body, all-day battery life and then some, and a 1,000-nit screen that gets as bright as any other smartwatch this side of the Galaxy Watch 6.

Similar to the Galaxy Watch 6, the Galaxy Watch 5 also has Samsung's advanced sleep coaching, step counting, and heart tracking thanks to a full suite of health sensors like an optical heart rate reader, an ECG, and a skin temperature sensor. In addition to being water and dust-resistant, this watch also boasts a built-in voice assistant and is compatible with Google Assistant.

There are several great Android smartwatches you can grab right now, and the Galaxy Watch 5 stacks up well against all of them, even if it does fall short of its successor in a few areas. But right now, nothing is beating both the performance and the price of the Galaxy Watch 5 — for $180, it just ticks too many boxes to be worried about its initial release date. So when you snag your Galaxy Watch 5 from Best Buy or Amazon, be sure to check out some of our favorite Galaxy Watch 5 bands, too.