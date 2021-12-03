Putting together holiday gifts for a movie buff is pretty easy, right? Grab some bags of popcorn, maybe some candy, the latest blockbuster hits, and you're good. But if you really want to blow their mind, get them a powerful Android TV projector. Here are the best XGIMI gifts you can get for that movie buff in your life this holiday season.

XGIMI Elfin (15% off) with free Desktop Stand Pro

Let's start on the most affordable end. The XGIMI Elfin is both slim and portable, making it a great companion for those who like to watch movies on the go. It produces a 1080p image at up to 800 ANSI Lumens of brightness on a 150" screen.

In addition to a great picture, you get premium dual 3W Harman Kardon speakers with DTS and DOLBY audio output. To top it off, the Elfin comes with XGIMI's Intelligent Screen Adaption (ISA) technology, which features automatic focusing, screen adjustment, and obstacle avoidance for an easy setup.

You can get an XGIMI Elfin from today through Tuesday, December 14 for just $549 ($100 off) with a free Desktop Stand Pro ($99 value) at the link below.

Buy at Amazon:

XGIMI Elfin — $549 ($100 off)

XGIMI HORIZON Pro with XGIMI Floor Stand

Then there's the crème de la crème of the XGIMI holiday deals lineup. The HORIZON Pro is a 4K powerhouse that delivers a 3840x2160 picture at up to 2200 ANSI lumens. Every shot features 8.29 million pixels, ensuring that the picture is sharp and concise, exactly what you want for an optimal viewing experience. This is bolstered by XGIMI's X-VUE 2.0 Image Engine, which keeps movies locked at 60Hz while producing HDR10 and HLG lifelike colors.

In addition to the impeccable picture quality, the HORIZON Pro comes with dual 8W Harman Kardon speakers that support DTS-HD, DTS Studio Sound, and Dolby Digital audio output. Its also packing XGIMI's Intelligent Screen Adaption Technology for easy setup, and it includes AI-enabled brightness adjustments so that the image is always dialed in just right.

As part of today's offer, you can get an XGIMI HORIZON Pro with an included Floor Stand (valued at $199) for $1,699 from now through December 14.

Buy at Amazon:

XGIMI HORIZON Pro with XGIMI Floor Stand — $1,699

XGIMI Halo with free carry case

Want even more portable versatility? The XGIMI Halo can produce a 1080p image at up to 800 ANSI Lumens. It comes packed with a two-hour battery, making it great for viewing parties where power isn't available, as well as dual 5W Harman Kardon speakers and four-point keystone correction. As part of today's offer, you can get the XGIMI Halo with a free carrying case for $679 ($120 off), available from now through Tuesday, December 14.

Buy at Amazon:

XGIMI Halo — $679 ($120 off)

XGIMI MoGo Pro with free Desktop Stand Pro

Who doesn't like freebies, right? The XGIMI MoGo Pro produces a 1080P image at up to 300 ANSI Lumens. It includes a two-hour battery, four-point auto keystone correction, and two 3W Harman Kardon speakers. You can pick up this XGIMI projector, plus an included Desktop Stand Pro, for $449 from now through Tuesday, December 14.

Buy at Amazon:

XGIMI MoGo Pro with Desktop Stand Pro — $449

XGIMI MoGo Pro+

The XGIMI MoGo Pro+ is the goldilocks of Android TV projectors. It's small, portable, and it comes with an integrated battery capable of playing a 1080p film for up to two hours straight. In addition to that, it features dual 3W Harman Kardon speakers and it comes with auto keystone correction.

You can pick up the XGIMI MoGo Pro+ for $549 with a free carrying case from today through Tuesday, December 14.

Buy at Amazon:

XGIMI MoGo Pro+ — $549

Google's long-awaited Pixel Watch sounds like it could actually be launching pretty soon The company wants to build a wearable for everyone

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email