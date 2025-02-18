The Google Pixel Watch 3 is seeing a discount at several retailers right now, with the popular smartwatch coming in at $300 for the 41mm model. This price is good for $50 in savings, as it regularly costs $350. It's also the best price we've seen on the Pixel Watch 3 since last year's holiday sales. You can grab the Pixel Watch 3 at Amazon, Best Buy, or directly from Google, with even more savings available if you have a similar device to trade-in.

Related Best smartwatches for Android in 2025 Our favorite smartwatches for any Android phones

Why you should buy the Google Pixel Watch 3

There are a lot of smartwatches out there to choose from, but if you're looking for one with some style, the Google Pixel Watch 3 is our smartwatch of choice. The display offers more screen real estate than previous Pixel Watch models, and it can reach up to 2000 nits of brightness to ensure visibility even on bright, sunny days. Google even has a wide variety of Pixel Watch Bands available, allowing you to mix and match to suit your personal fashion sense.

But if you're interested in a smartwatch, it's likely you're interested in what the Pixel Watch 3 can do from a health and fitness standpoint. It can help you improve your training with cardio load measurements, which lets you know how hard your heart works each day. You can use it to build custom runs and reach goals with real-time guidance, as well as to help you improve your running form.

The Pixel Watch 3 can be even more enticing if you're already in the Google Pixel lineup, as it pairs perfectly with devices like Google Pixel phones. You can control your Pixel phone camera from the Pixel Watch 3, or even control Google TV if you have one set up with your home theater. You can also use the Pixel Watch 3 to record music and mental notes, with Google AI contributing the ability to transcribe them into text.

The Google Pixel Watch 3 can last up to 36 hours between battery charges, making it a great smartwatch option for fitness enthusiasts or anyone looking to modernize their watch. The 41mm model is seeing a $50 discount at Amazon, Best Buy, and in the Google Store, which brings its price down to just $300.