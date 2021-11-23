At just under $100, the Pixel Buds A-Series offers plenty of bang for the buck. They are a decent alternative to the original — and much more expensive — Pixel Buds, which Google discontinued earlier this year. Despite their lower price tag, these earbuds offer a very similar experience as their more expensive sibling. If you have been eyeing the Pixel Buds A-Series for a while, now's the perfect time to buy as several retailers are offering a sweet $20 discount ahead of Black Friday.

The Pixel Buds A-Series feature custom-designed 12mm drivers and offer up to 5 hours of playback, which you can extend by up to 19 hours with the charging case. They also include always-on "Hey Google" support, so you can quickly trigger the voice assistant and issue commands to it.

This sale is the first we've seen on the Pixel Buds A-Series since their launch earlier this year — assuming you don't count the Pixel 6 pre-order promo where Google bundled them for free. Best Buy, B&H, and Walmart are all offering a similar $20 discount on the Pixel Buds-A Series, bringing the price down to $80. The deal is available for both Clearly White and Olive shades of the earbuds. Google's Black Friday deals are already live, and considering you won't find any price cuts on the Pixel Buds, you'll have to rely on one of these third-party retailers. Grab yours using the links below.

