DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro $369 $449 Save $80 As part of this Adventure Combo, the DJI Osmo Action Pro 5 comes with some great accessories to get you started, as well as a savings of $80. $369 at Amazon $370 at Best Buy

DJI has been in the action camera game for a while now, with its Osmo Action 5 Pro being one of its most popular in the lineup. Right now you can grab the Action Pro 5 bundled with some handy accessories for just $369. This is the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro Adventure Combo, which regularly goes for $449. That makes this deal worth $80 in savings, and the $369 sale price is the lowest price we've yet seen on the Adventure Combo.

Why you should buy the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro Adventure Combo

While smartphone cameras are excellent mobile camera options, the form factor can often get in the way of more intentional video work. Action cameras provide the portability we've gotten used to with our camera phones, while at the same time giving us something that fits in our hand a little more like a traditional camera. DJI's Osmo Action lineup has a lot to offer, with the Osmo Action 5 Pro being one of its more premium offerings.

You'll be able to capture footage in stunning 4K resolution with this camera. It has a new sensor made to work well in low-light situations, which makes it great for evening bike rides or late nights at the beach. The Osmo Action 5 Pro is also capable of taking still photographs at 40MP resolution, so you could easily leave your smartphone in the bag while you're out and about. It can capture photos in both JPEG and RAW formats, and the lens has a maximum aperture of f/2.8.

One of the best things about this action camera deal is that the Adventure Combo bundles the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro with some accessories that will go a long way toward getting you started. You'll get three batteries as part of the bundle, as well as a battery case and charging cable. If you plan to really put this camera through its paces, you can do so knowing it comes with a couple of different methods for lens protection. The bundle also includes a 1.5 meter extension rod for selfie shooting.

The DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro makes for a don't-miss deal, particularly when bundled with all of these accessories. You can pick up the Osmo Action 5 Pro Adventure Combo for just $369 while this deal lasts. That's down from a regular price of $449, and it's the bundle's lowest price ever.