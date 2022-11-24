It was a great buy at the original price, but for $40, it's a must-buy

The Chromecast with Google TV (4K) tops our list of the best home streaming devices for good reason. With 4K support, a minimalist but powerful remote, and support for high-end audio, it's a no-brainer for anyone looking for the best all-around streaming experience. At $50, it was great value, and today's Black Friday knocks 20% off that, bringing it down to a steal at $40.

If streaming devices are on your list this Black Friday, the 4K Chromecast is the obvious choice. Although if you don't own a 4K TV, you may be better off with the cheaper 1080p version.

Why should you buy this?

Despite being two years old, this Chromecast has all the features you need for a painless 4K streaming experience. Compared to Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K Max, it's lightweight, but let's face it, what are you using your streaming stick for beyond jumping straight to your favorite streaming service?

The Google TV software is a little bare-bones, but it's worth remembering this is still a fully functional Chromecast. You can stream 4K YouTube videos from your phone, or just play music without touching the remote.

At $40, this deal makes this Chromecast tough to pass up. It's worth reiterating that it's a little pointless if you don't have a 4K screen, for those users, the Chromecast with Google TV (HD) is what you'll want. Regardless of your choice, you'll be picking up one of the best streaming devices on the market today.