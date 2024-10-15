Amazon Fire 7 (2022) $50 $80 Save $30 The Amazon Fire 7 is a great budget tablet option made even more affordable with this limited deal, which drops its price from $80 down to just $50. $50 at Amazon

Amazon has a great deal on Amazon Fire 7 , which drops the price of the 32GB model to $50. This is a $30 saving from the tablet's regular price of $80, and it's one of the better prices we've seen on the Fire 7. The deal is also exclusive to Amazon, with Prime members eligible for same-day shipping. That means for $50 you can be browsing, binging, and reading on the Fire Tablet 7 as soon as today. This deal is only good for a limited time and the clock is ticking, so don't hesitate to purchase if you feel the Amazon Fire 7 suits your tablet needs.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire 7 tablet

The Amazon Fire 7 isn't going to blow anyone away with its spec sheet, but that's the point of this little tablet. It places affordability first and is made for users with minimal needs. This 32GB model gets you twice the storage capacity of the base model but it'll fill up fast when you consider a chunk of that is going to go toward the OS. It does have a microSD card slot, however, so you can expand the storage capacity up to 1TB if you really want to make the Fire Tablet 7 your dedicated tablet. It also comes with 2GB of RAM and a quad-core processor, which should keep things running smoothly as long as you aren't looking to create content or spend hours upon hours multitasking across apps.

One great way to make the most of the Fire Tablet 7's limitations is by using it primarily as a portal to your favorite content. You can easily access a library of books through the Kindle app, as well as stream movies, music, and other content that won't take up space locally on the device. The 7-inch touchscreen is a pretty good size for consuming content while at the same time maintaining portability. This is a good tablet to keep in the backpack or to hand to a kid on a road trip. It gets up to 10 hours of life on a single charge, and while it isn't really a consideration to be among the best cheap tablets, with this deal its price is low enough to offer some great value for anyone with entry-level tablet needs.

This is the 32GB model that's discounted, and this price comes in at even less than what the 16GB model is currently priced at. This deal is only good for a limited time and we don't know when it will end, so act quickly to add the Fire Tablet 7 to your roster of devices.