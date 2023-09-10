Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.
A new era in Android has begun. Not Android 14 - Google looks to be off its scheduled launch window and that's got everybody in the industry scrambling. We do get a better picture, however, of when we'll be able to play with new Pixels and we preview Apple's new pickings coming up on this episode of the Android Police podcast.
02:02 | Soft Android
- Google's Android 14 release plans may have hit a snag
- Android is getting its first brand makeover in over four years
- Google is bringing Pixel's modern At a Glance widget to all Android phones
24:57 | Hard Pixel
- Google shows off the Pixel 8 and Pixel Watch 2 in its latest October event tease
- The Pixel Watch 2 won't work on super old Android phones
- Google may have just spilled the beans on an upcoming Chromecast
34:51 | Mushy, but firm?
- Apple Event 2023: iPhone 15 Pro Max, AirPods, Watch Series 9, Products to Expect - Bloomberg
- This is a Crypto Phone. Don’t Buy It. - YouTube
Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader, Ara Wagoner, and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.
Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com