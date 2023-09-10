A new era in Android has begun. Not Android 14 - Google looks to be off its scheduled launch window and that's got everybody in the industry scrambling. We do get a better picture, however, of when we'll be able to play with new Pixels and we preview Apple's new pickings coming up on this episode of the Android Police podcast.

02:02 | Soft Android

24:57 | Hard Pixel

34:51 | Mushy, but firm?

Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader, Ara Wagoner, and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.

Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com

Music - "18" and "34" by HOME licensed under CC BY 3.0