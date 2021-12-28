Nobody ever thinks to include memory cards with their gifts. They have some nerve.

In the aftermath of receiving gifts, it’s not uncommon to find yourself in need of a few things that may not have come along with your new gear. If you’re the owner of a brand new smartphone, dash camera, or drone, it’s probably time for some new memory cards, or maybe even a few smartphone photography accessories. B&H Photo is running its end of the year Mega Deal Zone with some really great discounts on memory cards, smartphone tripods, and several other items you might have been looking for.

While the B&H Mega Deal Zone sale actually includes more than a thousand products aimed at photographers and filmmakers, we’re taking a closer look at the memory cards and accessories that go well in smartphones and some of your other portable gear.

Memory cards are available in an array of sizes ranging from 16GB to 1TB. As you might expect, Sandisk makes up the majority of the available options, but you can also find options from Lexar, PNY, Samsung, and Kingston. As always, be sure to look at the speed ratings to be sure they’ll be able to keep up with the devices they’ll be used with.

Since B&H is an authorized reseller for these brands, and doesn’t sell on behalf of other dealers, you can be reasonably confident in the authenticity of the cards.

The shopping doesn’t have to stop at just storage, there are some other accessories floating around to fill your shopping list. If you’re eager to take your smartphone out to capture timelapses, long exposures for astrophotography, or even just getting a group shot, check out the mini-tripods with included phone grips. For your next trip into the wilds, you can find a few mounting accessories for action cameras, or just upgrade your listening experience with some new headphones.

The Mega Deal Zone sale runs until December 29th at 11:59PM EST, so you should probably make your decisions without too much delay. As a bonus, many items qualify for free next-day shipping, so you can put your new gear to use as soon as possible.

