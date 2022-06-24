Display quality aside, most TVs look about the same: they're black rectangles that don't do much when you're not actively using them. Samsung's Frame TVs buck those trends with unique hardware styled like a picture frame and a clever feature that lets them display paintings or photos when they're not playing video. They're typically pricey, but today, you can grab a 32-inch model for $460 — still premium, but $140 off its $600 MSRP.

Even on sale, this TV isn't especially practical. It's a 32" 1080p TV, and it costs $460. Still, it's a very good 1080p TV, with a vibrant quantum dot display, and its unique selling point — being a convincing picture frame when you're not using it — will be worth the premium to a lot of buyers. The TV runs Samsung's Tizen operating system, with access to all the popular streaming apps. You can also buy new artwork to display on the TV.

This sale price applies to the 2020 model. There's a newer model that was released this year, but it's largely the same. The major difference between the two is that the newer one has a matte finish on its display, which should help minimize reflections. If you'd use this TV in a room that's prone to glare, it may be worth springing for the newer one. It's $600.

