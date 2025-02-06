Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra $400 $1300 Save $900 Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra leaves the Note-like design behind for the very first time. With flat edges, curved corners, and a massive 6.9-inch display, this is a modern flagship through and through — and yes, that S Pen is still here too. $400 at Samsung

The Galaxy S25 series is almost here. Samsung is still accepting preorders for the phone, but time is running out, with the phone's retail availability scheduled to begin in less than a day — on February 7th.

If you plan to buy the Galaxy S25 Ultra, you should take advantage of Samsung's preorder deals, as they can help you save a lot. With the right phone, you can save $900 on the Galaxy S25 and also get a free pair of Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. You will not find a better deal than this, but with only a few hours left, you must pull the trigger as soon as possible.

Don't miss this amazing Galaxy S25 Ultra preorder deal