Samsung Galaxy S24 Samsung's baby Galaxy S24 packs a lot of punch despite its small size. It has a super bright 2,600 nits AMOLED panel with a 1-120Hz refresh rate, an impressive triple-camera array, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, and a big 4,000mAh battery. $800 at Samsung

Samsung announced the Galaxy S24 series at its Unpacked event on January 17. The phones went up for preorder immediately after. Thanks to the best Galaxy S24 preorder deals, you can get a free storage bump, $100 in credit, and more. If you have an old Android phone lying around, you can get an even better deal and get the baby Galaxy S24 with 256GB storage for as low as $250.

Why you should not miss this Galaxy S24 deal

Samsung's online store in the US will give you up to $500 instant credit if you trade in your existing phone or tablet for the S24. If you exchange devices like the Galaxy S23, Flip 5, or Fold 5, you get the full $550 off. For older devices like the Galaxy S21, S22, and Flip 3/4, the exchange price ranges from $200 to $450. On the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series, you can get up to $200 off.

Trade-in prices for Pixel phones are abysmally poor, with even the Pixel 8 Pro getting you only $450 off. For the Pixel 7 Pro, this drops to $350. Exchanging your Galaxy tablet is also not a good idea, with Samsung only providing $390 off against the Tab S8 Ultra. For other models, the trade-in value is even lower.

Besides the $550 credit, Samsung will provide you with a free storage upgrade to the 256GB S24 variant, which costs $860, bringing the total discount to $610. You also get a free six-month subscription to Microsoft 365 Basic, two months of Adobe Photoshop Lightroom, and four months of SiriusXM streaming, sweetening the deal further.

You can pair your Galaxy S24 order with the Galaxy Buds FE, Watch 6, or Watch 6 Classic and get $25 off on them.

If you want to buy a small Android flagship in 2024, there's unlikely to be a better choice than the Galaxy S24. With a 6.2-inch screen, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, and a triple rear camera setup, the Galaxy S24 packs a lot of power and impressive features in a body that's easily pocketable and ideal for one-hand use.