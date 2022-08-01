Samsung's flagship Galaxy S22 lineup consists of three models, but the top-of-the-line S22 Ultra hogs all the limelight. On the other end of the spectrum is the entry-level Galaxy S22 with its compact size. However, it is the middle child of the series—the Galaxy S22+—which is perfect for most users, though it is an expensive offering with a $1,000 starting price tag. If you have been eyeing the Galaxy S22+ for a while, you are in luck, as Amazon has currently discounted it by up to $250.

The base variant of the Galaxy S22+ ships with 128GB storage and costs $1,000, while the 256GB variant costs $1,050. You can get the latter on Amazon for just $800 after a $250 rebate. The entry-level 128GB variant is also available for the same $800 price after a $200 off. Effectively, Amazon has discounted the 128GB and 256GB Galaxy S22+ models to the same price.

The Galaxy S22+ was marked down by a hefty $300 during Prime Day, so this is not the lowest price we have seen on Samsung's flagship middle-child. This is a good deal, especially on the 256GB variant. With a 6.6-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED panel, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, and 8GB RAM, the Galaxy S22+ is equally capable as its Ultra sibling. Its 50MP primary shooter can capture some great photos, which is further complemented by a 3x telephoto sensor and a 12MP ultrawide.

If $800 is a bit of a stretch for you, the 128GB Galaxy S22 is down to $700 after a $100 discount. Again, not the lowest, but if you are on a tight budget, you can go for Samsung's entry-level flagship offering.

I have been using the Galaxy S22+ as my daily driver since launch day. Despite being in the market for nearly six months now, the phone shows no signs of any slowdowns. Samsung's excellent software support is another bonus, as it has been rolling out security patches and new features for the phone on a timely basis. Once your shiny new phone arrives, make sure to get one of the best Galaxy S22+ cases to protect it from dings and scratches.