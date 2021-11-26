The wait for the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has been getting a little long in the tooth, but its predecessor, the Galaxy S20 FE, is still an incredible smartphone. We really liked it when it first came out, and it's still an amazing phone a year later. And if you're searching for a low-cost, high-performance phone this Black Friday but don't need the latest and greatest, why not get yourself one of these? The device has returned to its all-time low of $550, which is fairly reasonable, especially given the package you're getting here.

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 865, which is a touch out of date at this time, given that we've had the Snapdragon 888 for nearly a year (with a new Snapdragon 8-series chipset on the way), but it still packs a pretty powerful punch for 2021. It also has 128 GB of storage and 6 GB of RAM.

It has a 4,500 mAh battery and quick charging capabilities (25W wired and 15W wireless). We have a triple back camera arrangement with a 12MP sensor, an 8MP telephoto, and a 12MP ultrawide. And its 120Hz 1080p AMOLED display is as good as it gets for Samsung, even today.

The Galaxy S20 FE has been down to this price a couple of times in the past, but we think it still deserves a look. Compared to the standard Galaxy S20 series, it cuts corners in just the right places while retaining most of the great features, like the 120Hz display. For $550, it's well worth a space on your shopping list today if you're in the market for a fast, yet affordable phone.

See on Amazon

Stock up on SD and MicroSD cards with up to 50% off on Black Friday at Amazon Discounts between 10%-52% off on SanDisk, Lexar, PNY, and more

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email